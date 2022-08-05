JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is the first Mississippi institution to host 24 Mandela Washington Fellows from Africa for a two-week Alumni Enrichment Institute sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

“This is a big deal for Jackson State University and the institute as well. The ability to partner with an HBCU like JSU enhances our culture and the [fellows] understanding of this environment,” said JSU President Thomas K Hudson.

The visit is a result of JSU’s selection as an Alumni Enrichment Institute Partner for the 2022 Alumni Enrichment Institutes, which provided the opportunity for the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni to travel to the United States in late July.

During their two-week stay, participants took part in experiential and discussion-based learning to provide them with applicable knowledge of the U.S. culture and society. The fellows collaborated with U.S. counterparts and each other to continue building professional and leadership skills they developed during their virtual 2021 leadership institutes.

At the end of the fellowship, the scholars will hold presentations about their experiences before their departure on Saturday, August 6.