JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thomas Hudson has resigned as the president of Jackson State University (JSU).

Leaders with the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) announced Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. accepted Hudson’s resignation.

Hudson will remain on administrative leave, with pay, through March 31, 2023.

IHL officials said Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony will continue serving as temporary acting president. The Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of JSU at its regular board meeting later this month.

Hudson was placed on administrative leave in early March. Officials did not release any additional details about why Hudson was initially placed on administrative leave.

In January 2023, the Clarion Ledger reported that the JSU faculty senate expressed no confidence in Hudson during a meeting.