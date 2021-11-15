Jackson State program awarded $361K for impaired driving prevention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Office of Highway Safety awarded $361,928.30 to the Jackson State University (JSU) Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition (MJCPC).

University leaders said the grant will be used to address the dangers of impaired driving in Mississippi.

MJCPC is an impaired driving awareness program. It focuses on counties with high alcohol-related fatalities in Mississippi. The program seeks to foster change for individuals who are habitual offenders.

School leaders said the grant will also allow MJCPC to provide information to adults who are 65 and older and work with law enforcement agencies to prevent impaired driving.

“We will continue to educate individuals on impaired driving until there are zero crashes on Mississippi roadways,” said Project Director for the Impaired Driving Initiative Angela Benson Wright.