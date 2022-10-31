JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Education and Human Development (COEHD) received a $2,038,589 grant from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

According to JSU leaders, funds will be used over a two-year period to cover tuition and expenses for graduate students participating in JSU’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. Fifteen students are participating in JSU’s inaugural cohort.

JSU is one of five universities to receive a portion of the $9.8 million in grant awards from MDE in an effort to address elementary and special education teacher shortages. MDE recently expanded the residency program from three to five universities servicing over 20 school districts across the state.

Upon completion of the residency, the graduate students may earn a master’s degree along with a dual certification in elementary and special education.

The students in the MTR program currently work for the Jackson Public School District (JPS) as educators and more.

The MTR program is funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.