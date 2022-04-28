JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) recently received a $60,000 donation from Enbridge Inc., an energy infrastructure company.

JSU leaders said the financial investment is slated to be evenly distributed across multiple programs on campus including the College of Business, College of Science, Engineering, and Technology and the JSU Career Service Center.

“We are extremely grateful to Enbridge for the generous donation and look forward to working with them in the near future on partnerships and creating internship and job opportunities for students. This donation aids us in achieving our mission to provide a comprehensive learning experience for our students in an effort to develop ethical, technologically advanced, diverse global leaders who create business-centered solutions,” says Dean Fidelis Ikem, Ph.D., JSU College of Business.