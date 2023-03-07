JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Jackson State University (JSU) student for two separate rape incidents.

Police said the rapes occurred in the 2800 block of Robinson Street on Tuesday, February 14 and Sunday, February 26. Investigators said the victims involved where both JSU students.

Officers arrested Xavier Yarbough on Friday, March 3 just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lynch Street. He was charged with two counts of rape.

Yarbrough, who is also a JSU student, appeared in court Monday, March 6 for his initial court appearance. His bond was set at $2,000,000 for both rape charges.

According to the Hinds County Detention Center’s website, Yarbough is from Atlanta, Georgia.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime

Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.