JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson State University (JSU) Department of Public Safety announced a missing student was found safe.

Kamilah Fipps was found in Richmond, Virginia, around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was unharmed.

“I’d like to thank the Richmond Police Department and Detective Clarence Key for his diligence during this investigation. With the assistance of our JSU DPS team of investigators, I am sincerely grateful Ms. Fipps has been found unharmed,” said JSU Police Chief Herman Horton.

Fipps was reunited with her mother and family in Richmond.