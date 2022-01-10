Jackson State to host MLK Convocation on January 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will host the 54th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Convocation in JSU’s Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on Friday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m. Jackson State University associate professor Deidre L. Wheaton, Ph.D., will be the keynote speaker.

The program will be livestreamed on the JSU Facebook page (@JacksonStateU). There will not be an in-person audience because of coronavirus protocols.

Wheaton serves as the interim chair the Department of Educational, Multicultural and Exceptional Studies and devotes her time to conducting research and teaching in the College of Education and Human Development.

“My professional concern for educational equity includes broadening participation of minorities in higher education, promoting career advancement and faculty development, examining the implications of race and racism in education and exploring evidence-based strategies for effective teaching, learning and assessment at minority-serving institutions,” said Wheaton.

This year’s awards ceremony will honor Natasha Trethewey, Aisha Nyandoro, and Dennis Dahmer for their contributions to African American history and culture.