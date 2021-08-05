Jackson State to require face masks indoors, classes remain in-person

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced face masks/coverings will be required in all public indoor campus spaces for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the upcoming academic year.

Face masks will not be required when outdoors. However, masks are advised to be considered in crowded outdoor settings or during activities of close prolonged contact with others.

Fall 2021 classes will still be held in person, with a possible limited number of virtual course options. Social distancing will also continue to be enforced.

Leaders said they will continue to monitor its impact on the city and state and reevaluate their policies as necessary.