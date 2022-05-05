JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Jackson State University (JSU) and Tougaloo College received $4 million to help fund education at the colleges.

JSU received $3 million to fund the university’s Living, Learning and Cultural Engagement Center. Tougaloo College received $1 million for the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice.

“The goal here is to make sure that Historically Black Colleges in the second district have an opportunity to engage their students, so they can be the best that they can be. As you know, Historically Black Colleges have been underfunded as institutions. This federal investment helps level the playing field for those institutions,” said Thompson.