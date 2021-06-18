Jackson State University celebrates Juneteenth becoming federal holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) celebrated the newly recognized federal holiday, Juneteenth, by holding a campus-wide march on the Gibbs-Green Plaza.

“As a historically black college and university in Jackson, Mississippi, it is very important for us to celebrate this holiday. Not only for our students, but understanding that we serve a diverse population and it’s important for everybody to know the meaning of Juneteenth,” said Director of Student Engagement Mi’kasa Mitchell.

After the march, there was a celebration with music and snow cones for all the students, teachers, and staff.

JSU leaders said the celebration of Juneteenth will take place annually on campus. 

