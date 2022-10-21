JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Good Moring America (GMA) co-anchor Michael Strahan traveled to Jackson State University (JSU) to celebrate the university’s homecoming. During the newscast, the university was presented a $100,000 check from Mars that will support the JSU Emergency Gap Fund.

The JSU Gap Emergency Fund was created to help students who face a financial gap after all their financial aid and scholarships have been applied toward tuition. The program also provides financial support to students for emergency expenses, such as unexpected illness and accidents and economic hardships.

Director of Public Relations Rachel James-Terry and Chief Communications Officer Alonda Thomas accepted the check on behalf of the University.

“There are a lot of students that have financial need when it comes to paying for college. Just a little bit of money can help ensure that they can stay in school, and that’s what this money is going to go towards. Thank you to Mars and Snickers for this generous gift,” said Thomas.