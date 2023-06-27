JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson business owner is frustrated after being robbed at gunpoint by the same person twice in one week.

Ricky Singh owns a gas station on North State Street. He said on Tuesday, June 20, an armed robber stole all of the money out of the register and stole his blue Honda CRV.

Surveillance video showed the same man robbing the gas station again on Monday, June 26 while driving Singh’s vehicle.

“The same person had the audacity to come up here and rob us again and driving the same car. No one was hurt, thank the Lord. It’s just a given time that he’s going to probably hurt somebody,” said Singh.

He filed two police reports, but he’s frustrated that the suspect is not behind bars and that his car has not been recovered.

“I’m sick and tired of the JPD not doing anything about it. We work hard every day, and we have to face this? It doesn’t make any sense. I hope they find this person so we can get our car back,” he stated.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Police Department for an update on the investigation. We have not heard back.