JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors said they’re tired of having to dodge potholes across the city.

Keele Street is riddled with large potholes. One of the biggest is nearly six-feet wide.

Drivers have to drive below the speed limit and swerve into other lanes to avoid hitting the potholes. Some residents said their cars have received significant damage.

Neighbors called on city officials to fill the potholes and repave the street.

“You could be driving down the road and next thing you know, boom, you get hit. I have car damage from these potholes. Riding with my kids, we’re going down the street, then boom, a pothole. I almost burst my tire. I mean, it’s constant. You can’t even go the speed limit because there’s potholes,” said Verlenzia Williams, a resident.

“I came through there, and I didn’t realize it had such a big hole there. And when I went through it, it busted the front end of it, of my car. I just wish the street was fixed because there’d be no use in me fixing my car, if the street is not fixed,” said Henry Duckworth, a resident.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the city and Public Works Director Robert Lee about the potholes on Keele Street. We are waiting to hear back from them.