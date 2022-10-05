JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mural to symbolize unity is being painted in downtown Jackson near High Street and North Lamar Street.

The message reads “Jackson Strong” and was commissioned by the Live Impact Create Initiative, which is sponsored by Cerna, the Mississippi Arts Coalition and the Greater Jackson Arts Council.

The project showcases some of the creativity throughout the city for residents and visitors to see.

“The idea here is to kind of create a sense of unity and also, you know, beautify in the city. I represent one of the dominant demographics here, as well as you know. I would like to see more of a positive representation of myself the people that live here and the city and the cities infrastructure, especially during the times we’re going through right now,” said Kwame Braxton, one of the artists.

The project began earlier this week and is expected to be completed by Monday.