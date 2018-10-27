Jackson Students Learn Halloween Safety Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Some Jackson Public School students learn a great lesson when a special celebrity guest shows up.

Students at Isabell Elementary got a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog just ahead of Halloween.

McGruff teamed up with attorney Richard Schwartz to talk to students about how to stay safe while Trick or Treating. The students also received free reflective Halloween bags that also list the safety tips on the bag.

Schwartz says there are things kids can do to stay safe this Halloween and still have fun.

"Make sure they don't eat any of the candy until you get a chance to look at it or an adult gets a chance to look at it," Schwartz says. "Those are some of the major ones. We make sure that the kids know them, that they know the rules and they make those promises to us, and so we feel like maybe we can prevent an injury."

Schwartz has traveled around Mississippi speaking at local schools and educating students on Halloween safety for the past 10 years.