JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the Jackson Public School District said students will participate in a school-wide walk for breast cancer awareness. The walk will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Wilkins Elementary School.

The goal of the walk is for students to show members of the community how important it is to educate themselves about the disease and take preventative measures. Everyone in the community is encouraged to participate.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.