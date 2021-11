JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson teacher has been charged with sexual battery.

According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, Donna Robinson was arrested on Monday, November 29 for an incident that happened at a Jackson school involving a student.

Police have not said which school the incident occured.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Public School District (JPS) for a statement. We are waiting to hear back from the district.