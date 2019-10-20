Jackson tech-based nonprofit honors a year of existence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bean Path celebrated one year of providing technical advice and guidance to new startups and small businesses in the community on Saturday.

The tech-focused nonprofit launched at the Eudora Welty Library in 2018, in an effort to promote entrepreneurship in technology by offering engineering and coding programs for youth, and scholarships/grants for students and community organizations.

Those who attended the celebration were able to enjoy tech demonstrations, scholarships/grants giveaways, space jumps and more.







“I started The Bean Path because I noticed a gap between communities and technology”, said The Bean Path founder, Dr. Nashlie Sephus.

For the past year, The Bean Path has been bringing its services straight to the communities while utilizing the local library system, primarily the Medgar Evers Branch every 2nd Saturday of each month.

“One of our goals is to provide access to tech experts to communities and people without technical backgrounds. From as simple as showing someone without a technical background, such as an elderly person or small business what’s the best computer or software for their needs or building their own website to helping individuals vet their technology ideas or startup ideas,” said Sephus.

The Bean Path has serviced over 240 individuals, provided grants to 4 local organizations, awarded 1 academic scholarship to an engineering student, assisted with 5 tech startups and impacted hundreds.