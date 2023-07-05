JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection to an attempted carjacking that ended with an elderly woman shot in the leg.

Officer Sam Brown said Nicholas Crumbley was arrested on July 4 in connection to the incident. He has been charged with armed robbery and individual aggravated assault.

The armed robbery happened at Windsor Park Apartments on June 17. Brown said the victim was approached by Crumbley, who demanded her car keys. During the incident, the woman was shot in the leg.

According to police, other residents of the apartment complex heard the commotion and were able to chase off the suspect.

Police said Crumbley ran away from the scene. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.