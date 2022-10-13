JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022.

The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to Merit Health Hospital. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Hearn said Zybralin Johnson, 17, was arrested in connection to the shooting on October 12, 2022. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and drive-by shooting.

Johnson is being held on a $300,000 bond.