Jackson teen killed in shooting on Medgar Evers Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a teen was shot multiple times at the Texaco gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard Tuesday night.

Police received a call around 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses were taken to Jackson Police Headquarters for questioning.

According to witnesses, the victim is identified as Kennedy Hobbs.

Detectives are working to find out if any surveillance cameras caught the shooting.

12 News reached out to Jackson Police for more information regarding the shooting.

Currently, there’s no motive or suspect in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Jackson Police Department or Crimestoppers.