JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed while lying in his bed.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at a home on Myer Avenue.

The victim, Lagavin Jenkins, was found by his grandmother. He had been shot twice in the upper body while lying in his bed.

Hearn said there are no suspects or motive at this time.