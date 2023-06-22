JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two teenagers in connection to several armed robberies and aggravated assaults.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19, were arrested on Wednesday, June 21 around 4:30 p.m.

According to Thompson, the incidents occurred in the 5300 block of I-55 North, 1200 block of East Northside Drive, 4500 block of I-55 North, and the 5400 block of Watkins Drive.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19, were arrested on Wednesday, June 21. (Courtesy: JPD)

Captain Abraham Thompson said Tyneshia Moore, 18, and Ashante Keys, 19, were arrested on Wednesday, June 21. (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with any additional information about the crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.