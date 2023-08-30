JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The legendary Mississippi Mass Choir and Evangelist Luther Martin partnered together to host a tent revival in South Jackson on Wednesday, August 30.

The revival aimed to help those in the City of Jackson who are troubled by crime and other circumstances. Martin said this is one way he can help with the effort to bring crime down in Jackson.

“We’re going forward with the message that Jesus is our hope. And from my own life experience, being in the streets and going through trouble and having my life changed, I’m only just trying to offer my portion to the solution,” he explained.

Jerry Mannery, executive director of the Mississippi Mass Choir, said bringing the choir home will be a big help in righting the ship.

“We really believe that what’s going to take place tonight in the South that we’re going to put in the atmosphere tonight. We believe that this is going to penetrate this whole community,” Mannery said.

Martin said they plan on holding another tent revival in September in North Jackson.