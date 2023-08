JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a three-year-old girl was injured during a shooting.

The shooting happened at Creekside Apartments on West McDowell Road on Tuesday, August 8.

Interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said another small child shot the three-year-old girl. He said the shooting appears to be accidental.

Wade said the victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery. He said the child was in critical but stable condition.