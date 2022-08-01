JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, August 6.

Some of the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. More than 100 items from the evidence vault from the Jackson Police Department’s (JPD) will also be auctioned.

Nick Clark, with Clark Auctions, said all vehicles are in various conditions.

The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot located at 4225 Michael Avalon Street starting at 9:00 a.m. Bidders may preview vehicles on Friday, August 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There is a $10 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7.50 notary free per vehicle. No one under the age of 18 will be admitted to the event.

All vehicles must be removed by 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 12.

For more information, go to the Clark Auctions’ website or call 601-317-2536.