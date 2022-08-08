JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Monday, August 8.

This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.

The distribution will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Jackson Police Department (JPD) precinct #4 located in the Colonial Mart Shopping Center located at 5080 Parkway Drive.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.