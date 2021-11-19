Jackson to get economic boost from inaugural SWAC Football Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is expecting record numbers this year for the inaugural SWAC Football Classic. The Jackson State football team will face the Alcorn State football team at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Teachers at Lanier High School had some friendly feuding in the halls on Friday, but they said the game will be a great way to show students what they have to look forward to when they go to college.

“What we want them to see is not just excitement of the game, but to know that if I strive, I too can go to college and maybe be apart of the fanfare, but never forgetting the reason we go to college; to improve the way that we may life and our ability to be productive citizens,” said Principal Valarie Bradley.

At Johnny T’s Bistro and Blues, cooks prepped for game time on Friday. The owner, John Tierre, said they will feed the team Friday night and make the pre-game meal. He said the weekend will bring some great revenue to the city.

“The economic impact that this has for the city is just amazing head to beds in hotels to shopping and restaurants this is truly the super bowl,” said Tierre.

Visit Jackson announced shuttle service will be provided for the game. The shuttle service will be offered from Smith-Wills Stadium at 1200 Lakeland Drive, from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Masks are required to ride the shuttle.

A $20 parking fee per vehicle is required to access the roundtrip shuttle service. Fans will be shuttled to the Farmer’s Market on West Street across from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. This will also be the pick up point for fans returning to their vehicles.

No cash will be accepted. Venmo, Cashapp, PayPal or a debit/credit card is needed to purchase parking.