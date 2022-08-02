JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors Tuesday afternoon and evening at two locations.

This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will end once supplies have run out.

The distributions will happen at the following locations: