JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations.

This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.

The distributions will happen at the following locations: