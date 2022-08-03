JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations.
This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.
There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.
The distributions will happen at the following locations:
- Fire Station 20 (4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.) – 10:00 a.m.
- Fire Station 28 (611 Terry Road near Jackson State University) – 12:30 p.m.