JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute water at Delta Mart Shopping Center on Saturday, June 25.

Each vehicle will receive one case of water. Potable water will also available for affected residents at any of the City of Jackson’s fire stations.

City officials said they plan to have a water distribution site available everyday until water pressure is restored. The locations of the sites have not been announced.

The distribution will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the shopping center located at 3200 Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.