JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10.

This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.

The distributions will happen at the following locations:

  • Fire Station #1 (555 S. West Street) – 2:00 p.m.
  • Delta Mart Shopping Center (3200 Medgar Evers Blvd.) – 5:30 p.m.