JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 10.
This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.
There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.
The distributions will happen at the following locations:
- Fire Station #1 (555 S. West Street) – 2:00 p.m.
- Delta Mart Shopping Center (3200 Medgar Evers Blvd.) – 5:30 p.m.