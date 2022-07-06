JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of botted water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, bottled water will be distributed at the front entrance to the Metrocenter Mall. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.

Another bottled water distribution will be held for customers who live in Byram on Wednesday. The bottled water can be picked up at the city’s Public Works Department on Southpoint Drive. This distribution is limited to Byram residents.

Water will be distributed to residents on Thursday, July 7 at the Jackson Police Training Academy on St. Charles Street starting at 5:30 p.m.

The city plans to have a distribution site available every day until the boil water notices are lifted.