JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Solid Waste Division will host a day of outreach and service.

They will partner with Stewpot Community Services, Hinds Behavioral Health Services, Keep Jackson Beautiful and other community groups and organizations to clean up litter and and collect donations for the homeless community.

The city is seeking donations in the form of hats, scarves, socks, gloves and blankets.

The H.O.P.E. for the Holidays event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21 at Ineva May-Pittman Park, located at 200 Poindexter Street.

Sign-in will begin at 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Interested participants can visit www.keepjacksonbeautiful.com to register for the event and for additional details.