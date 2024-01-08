JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be several events leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Jackson.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said the events will kick off on Thursday, January 11. At 6:00 p.m., there will be an awards banquet at Jackson State University (JSU) in ballrooms A and B in the campus union.

On Friday, January 12, there will be a talent show at Lanier High School at 6:00 p.m.

James Hopkins, CEO of Reset Jackson, said he will lead Saturday’s parade, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start at Freedom Corner and end at Lanier High School.

“I just want people to leave after this parade just knowing that, you know, we can get together. We can do positive things, you know, without that angry outburst,” he said.

On Sunday, January 14, there will be a “Stop the Violence” march at 2:00 p.m. The march will begin on Freedom Corner and end at the Medgar Evers Library.

On MLK Day (Jan. 15), there will be a wreath laying at Freedom corner at 10:00 a.m. There will also be a birthday bash at Jackson City Hall at noon.