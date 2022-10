JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program will host a comprehensive Workforce Development Summit on Thursday, October 20 at the Jackson State University (JSU) e-Center.

Panelists will focus on education, and public, private and nonprofit partnerships.

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Jobs for Jacksonians for holding this summit,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “This is a great way to get key decision makers together to forge lasting partnerships and have a fruitful discussion.”

The summit aims to serve as a preeminent networking event and foster new working partnerships among event attendees who want to be innovative about their respective processes.

Here is the summit agenda:

8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. – Registration opens 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Opening remarks

9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Panel 1 Discussion Theme : Fostering Partnerships among the Four Pillars of Workforce Development Moderator, Othor Cain – Director of Strategic Programs and Media Operations, Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi Panelist, Sammy Moon – Executive Director, Mississippi Alliance for Nonprofits and Philanthropy Panelist, State Sen. Sollie Norwood, District 28, Mississippi State Legislature Panelist, Willie Jones – President and CEO, Dependable Source Corporation Panelist, Dr. Errick Greene, Superintendent, Jackson Public School District

: Fostering Partnerships among the Four Pillars of Workforce Development 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – Panel 2 Discussion Theme: Strengthening Pipelines that Inspire Innovative Solutions Moderator, Alice Tisdale – Publisher Emeritus, The Jackson Advocate Panelist, Bill Ashley – Director of Business Research and Workforce Development, Mississippi Development Authority Panelist, Tamika Jenkins – Executive Director, Hinds County Economic Development Authority Panelist, Kell Smith – Interim Executive Director, Mississippi Community College Board Panelist, Donte Jones, Chief HOPE Officer, Magnolia Corporation

Strengthening Pipelines that Inspire Innovative Solutions 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Keynote Speaker – Jeff Good, President, Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group

12:45 to 1 p.m. Closing remarks.