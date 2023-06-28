JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As temperatures continue to rise in the coming days, the City of Jackson will open six locations across the city on Thursday to help citizens beat the heat.

The following locations will open on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 p.m. The cooling centers will close at 7:00 p.m.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

New Jerusalem Church, 1285 Raymond Rd.

Smith Robertson Community Center, 505 John Hart St.

T.L. Love Community Center, 2912 Holmes Ave.

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Westside Community Center, 1450 Wiggins Rd.