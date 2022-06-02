JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is set to receive $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to improve and restore transit services that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty transit agencies across 24 states will share $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Grants are provided though FTA’s Route Planning Restoration Program.

The City of Jackson will receive funds to establish the JTRAN New Bus Network Project. The grant is expected to help improve public transportation, provide more flexibility, frequency and coverage to areas of the city that are currently underserved.

Click here to view a list of every transit agency to receive funds.