JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community members and city leaders joined together at Greater Tree of Life Church for a west Jackson town hall meeting.

As crime and other issues plague the city of Jackson, they are working to create solutions that will directly impact the communities.

Their efforts are towards building trust and opportunities for youth to utilize to help keep them out of trouble.

“To promote a common ground to break those stereotypes that is us versus them is an opportunity for us to bring them in and play environment that is conducive for them to respect or respect the responsibility to show them that is that working with us and being a part of the formation and learning and operations of the party and becoming friends with the police to make a better society in general so that we can create a lasting level while they are out,” said Commander Alfred Cooper.

Communities members said the communities must invest in their youth so that children will understand the importance of making positive change.