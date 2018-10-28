Jackson unites in prayer Monday, supporting Jewish community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson community responds to the hate crime deaths in Pittsburgh, with a special gathering on Monday.

Working Together Jackson will hold a time of prayer and a press conference to support of the Jewish community of Jackson and call for civility in public life, a press release says.

People are congregating at 12 noon at Beth Israel Congregation at 5315 Old Canton Road.

A press release says “The horrible events at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh yesterday and other recent acts of terror remind us that civil political discourse and healthy civic life can be fleeting and fragile.”

“WTJ believes our work is part of the solution to combating the hyper-partisan political climate that is currently dominating our civic life and fostering acts of violence.”

“We will gather to pray and call on our public officials and us as citizens to recommit ourselves to building communities that not only tolerate our religious, ethnic, racial and political differences but celebrates them.”



