Jackson VA hosts COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s almost flu season and local doctors have launched a campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. They’re calling it “mask up and sleeve up.”

Leaders at the VA Hospital in Jackson said they want to be proactive. The VA kicked off its first drive-thru vaccination event. One spokesman said more than 140 shots were given to hospital staff and veterans.



“We are going to continue this several more times so we are just hoping that our veterans can always get there flu vaccine during their appointments we not only offer flu but pneumonia COVID vaccines whatever the veterans are in need of we are offering that here today,” said VA Program Manager Tawana Tucker.



The VA will host two more vaccine drives. The next one will be Saturday, October 30 and the following weekend on November 6.