JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson will offer free food and vaccinations for veterans on Saturday, June 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“Seeing the Veterans and their families at these events is humbling,” said Acting Medical Center Director, Kai D. Mentzer.

Penn’s Seafood will provide free meals to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the event. Veterans do not have to be eligible for the food pantry to receive the vaccine.