JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility.

The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis.

More than 250 boxes of goods will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The event is scheduled as a contact less drive-thru, with the center’s employees volunteering to distribute pre-loaded bags to veterans, caregivers and other eligible individuals who will not have to leave their vehicles.

Veterans and caregivers will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to the center’s employees during the event to receive a box of goods.

“The past several years have been filled with additional stressors,” GVSMVAMC Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement Tony Bailey said. “Throughout, our goal has continued to be meeting the needs of our Veterans.”

“We began our Drive-Thru Food Pantry, affectionally known as Freedom Foods, in the middle of a global health crisis and have continued going strong each third Saturday of every month,” he said. “Some of our nation’s Veterans might be particularly at risk, and ensuring they have basic necessities like food and toiletries is one of our top considerations. These Veterans have already endured so much, and the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC is always here to help.”

The GVSMVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement is scheduled to distribute perishable and non-perishable items donated by various local businesses. Community members interested in donating are encouraged to contact GVSMVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 601-364-1391.