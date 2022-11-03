JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area.

“What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? We have people in these neighborhoods. Virden Addition, Shady Oaks, Georgetown. Some people 70, 80, 90, and 100 years old. God keeps blessing them. They come here to this pharmacy because they trust the people up here. When you get a certain age, it’s not easy for you to allow someone to give you medicine because it can kill you. Once they create this avenue of trust and then to take the pharmacies away from these elderly citizens is absolutely wrong,” said Stokes.

Walgreens’s corporate office confirmed to WJTV 12 News that the decision to close the 380 W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue location was a difficult decision, and the last day of operation is November 14.

As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations. When faced with the challenging task of evaluating whether to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example. In most cases, patients do not need to take any action. We automatically transfer their pharmacy files to the nearest Walgreens, which in this case will be the Walgreens location at 955 N. State in Jackson. Patients receive notice about such changes through mail and other means to provide details about continued access to their prescriptions and other services. Kris Lathan, Corporate Communications