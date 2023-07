Jackson firefighters responded to the Walmart off of Highway 18 after smoke was seen at the building. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to the Walmart off of Highway 18 after smoke was seen at the building.

The business was evacuated Tuesday morning as a precaution. Officials said the smoke was caused by electrical arcing.

No injuries were reported at the Walmart.

Business was expected to resume at the store later Tuesday morning.