JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson requested $8 million from the 2022 legislative session to renovate Thalia Mara Hall and the Russell C. Davis Planetarium.

The Northside Sun reported legislators will determine funding during the last week of the session, around April 1. Senator David Blount (District 29-Hinds) said he supports the request from the city.

Jackson’s Department of Human and Cultural Services Deputy Director David Lewis said renovations to Thalia Mara Hall are necessary before the USA International Ballet Competition in June 2023. He said improvements could be made to the fountain, plaza, exterior lighting, backstage items and more.

Lewis said renovations to the Russell C. Davis Planetarium are estimated to cost $14 to $15 million. Between $7 and $8 million has already been raised. According to the newspaper, plans are in place to turn the second floor into an adaptive learning space and to give better visibility to the building from Pascagoula Street. The planetary is set to reopen in the spring of 2023.