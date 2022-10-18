JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, an employee of Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc. pled guilty for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system.

Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc. is a wastewater hauling business based in Jackson.

During court, 44-year-old William Roberts, of Pearl, admitted supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., of Brandon, to a site at a commercial entity in Jackson.

Prosecutors said as a result of Roberts negligence, the waste was trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System to receive the waste.

Roberts entered his guilty plea before United States Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson. He will be sentenced on December 14, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

“The defendant’s negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system,” said Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno, of EPA-CID Southeast Area Branch. “EPA and its law enforcement partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who deliberately violate our nations environmental laws.”

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brandon Police Department, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, with cooperation from City of Brandon and City of Jackson municipal governments.