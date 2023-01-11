JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A wastewater hauling business based in Jackson pled guilty on Wednesday to illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system.

Prosecutors said Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services, Inc., admitted supervising the transportation and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., of Brandon, to a site at a commercial entity in Jackson.

As a result of the negligence, waste was trucked and hauled to a facility that was not a legal discharge point designated by the Jackson Wastewater Treatment System to receive the waste.

The corporation entered its guilty plea before United States Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson. The company agreed to pay the maximum statutory fine of $200,000, which the court imposed on Wednesday. The company will also be subject to one year of probation.

“PSI’s negligent conduct contributed to the discharge of millions of gallons of untreated industrial waste into the Jackson water system,” said Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno, of EPA-CID Southeast Area Branch. “EPA and its law enforcement partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who deliberately violate our nations environmental laws.”

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brandon Police Department, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, with cooperation from City of Brandon and City of Jackson municipal governments.