Jackson Water Dept.: "If they don't come see us... we can't help them"

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Amid the ongoing city water bill crisis, Jackson officials are urging people to figure out their water bill debts, with the help of representa tives.

Water department employees partnered-up with Working Together Jackson for an assistance event Saturday at the Medical Mall.

They say if you don't come see them, they can't help you get your bills paid.

Officials want to remind customers that the assistance events are not for bill forgiveness, but rather for help in understanding what people owe.

The water department's customer service manager Linda Lindsey said "it hasn't been a high volume [of people]. It's been very low, which is disappointing to us because we're actually giving up our weekends to come in and assist people."

"Back in December, we had an entourage of people, but I think they've possibly got the wrong message about why we're here, thinking maybe the bills are just going to be wiped away, but we can't do that."

"They need to understand that if they don't come see us, if they have an issue, if they haven't been paying the bills, we can't help them if you don't come see us."

Workers from the department expect to continue holding the events a few Saturdays per month, throughout the year, including this next Saturday, at the Metro Center.

